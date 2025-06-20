Seoul, Tokyo urged to deepen strategic cooperation



A joint public opinion survey conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo and Japan’s Asahi Shimbun to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties found that 60 percent of South Korean respondents and 56 percent of Japanese respondents support stronger defense cooperation between the two countries. The results reflect shifting public sentiment amid a changing global security landscape, including the growing alignment among North Korea, China and Russia, as well as ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Increased diplomatic exchanges in recent years also appear to have contributed to the positive outlook.



When asked about key areas for cooperation, South Korean respondents prioritized economic (37 percent) and security (34 percent) matters, while Japanese respondents emphasized security (34 percent) and economic (28 percent) issues.



The results point to growing support in both countries for closer strategic ties in the face of a new Cold War dynamic. The two nations face similar challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and trade pressure from the Trump administration. This marks a clear contrast with sentiment 10 years ago, when a similar survey conducted for the 50th anniversary of normalization revealed that both populations viewed the bilateral relationship as confrontational or limited to minimal contact.



A notable factor in the shift has been the rise in mutual favorability. In this year’s survey, 23 percent of South Koreans and 19 percent of Japanese respondents said they had a favorable view of the other country. These figures represent a significant increase from a decade ago, when only 5 percent of South Koreans and 10 percent of Japanese held favorable views. In 2015, historical tensions, particularly the issue of wartime “comfort women,” led to a three-year suspension of summit talks. Although controversy has continued, both governments have worked to address the disputes surrounding comfort women and forced labor. As a result, bilateral tourism has grown markedly. South Korean visits to Japan reached a record 8.82 million last year, while Japanese visits to South Korea rose 50 percent over the past decade to 3.32 million.



Still, bilateral ties remain fragile. On historical issues, 85 percent of South Korean respondents said Japan has not sufficiently apologized, while 67 percent of Japanese respondents said their government has already done so. This disconnect signals the potential for renewed tensions.



At the G7 Summit in Canada on Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and described the two nations as “neighbors sharing a common front yard,” stressing the need for future-oriented cooperation. This “two-track” approach, pursuing progress while managing differences, is also seen as essential to strengthening trilateral ties among South Korea, Japan and the United States.

