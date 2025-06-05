Infofla, a Korean AI Startup, Makes Its Global Mark at GITEX Europe 2025

Infofla making a presentation at the GITEX Europe 2025 venue

Infofla won a special prize at the GITEX Europe 2025 Supernova Challenge

Infofla was featured in GenAI Works' 'TOP 21 AI Tools'

A Korean startup's proprietary AI solution has earned high praise on the global stage. INFOFLA (CEO: Choi In-mook), a company specializing in AI-based task automation technology, participated in GITEX Europe 2025, an international ICT exhibition held from May 21 to 23 in Berlin, Germany. At the event’s global startup competition, the Supernova Challenge, Infofla received a Special Award.GITEX Europe is the European edition of GITEX Global, one of the world’s fastest-growing ICT exhibitions. Last year’s GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai featured over 6,000 companies from 180 countries and welcomed more than 200,000 visitors, establishing its status as a premier global tech event.GITEX Europe 2025 also saw participation from over 2,000 companies and more than 40,000 experts from 100 countries. Over 1,000 startups showcased future-oriented technologies and products related to AI, quantum computing, and sustainability, drawing significant attention.12 promising Korean startups participated as part of a joint exhibition supported by KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency). Among them, Infofla presented its vision AI-based task automation solution, VLAgent, at the Supernova Challenge.Traditional RPA (Robotic Process Automation) solutions typically automate only simple, repetitive tasks based on predefined scripts and cannot adapt to unexpected situations. For example, if a pop-up or error message appears during web or app automation, the process may halt.To overcome these limitations, Infofla proposed a Vision-Language Model (VLM) that integrates large language models (LLMs) with image processing capabilities. This enables AI to interpret the screen directly and respond to situations like a human. Users can train the AI simply by working as usual, eliminating the need to create any automation scripts.Infofla developed VLAgent (VLM + Agent) to implement this VLM-based task automation and presented its full capabilities at GITEX Europe 2025. They highlighted that globally, companies lose around 3 billion hours per day to meaningless repetitive work, resulting in an estimated $1.5 trillion in lost opportunity cost.VLAgent was introduced as a fundamental solution to those inefficiencies. It is capable of operating in both on-premise and cloud environments, and is easy enough to use that even non-experts can adopt it without difficulty. These qualities drew the attention of many attendees.At the Supernova Challenge, judges evaluated entries based on innovation, market competitiveness, business model, growth potential, social impact, and teamwork.While Spain’s Lux Quanta, Kazakhstan’s Arlan, and Germany’s Bittelied won the top three prizes, Infofla was selected for the special award “GITEX Vietnam Spotlight.” This recognition reflects the growing importance of the Asian AI market. As a recipient, Infofla will be officially invited to GITEX Vietnam 2026, with full support for exhibition space and participation costs.Additionally, on June 3, around the time of GITEX Europe 2025, GenAI Works, the world’s largest generative AI developer community, published a list of the “Top 21 AI Tools” on its LinkedIn page, Generative AI. Infofla’s VLAgent was featured in the AI agent category alongside global solutions like ChatGPT, Notion, and DeepSeek.In an interview, CEO Choi In-mook stated, “Infofla’s automation solutions, including VLAgent, have already been piloted by Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, a local government in Japan, and Daisomall.” He added, “We are also moving forward with establishing a U.S. branch, accelerating our global expansion.”By Kim Young-woo (pengo@itdonga.com)