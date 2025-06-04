BTS, IU vote in muted tones amid scrutiny

"Everyone, please make sure to vote today."As South Korea heads to the polls for its 21st presidential election, numerous celebrities have taken to social media to encourage civic participation, though with a noticeable sense of caution in how they present their message. Singer and actress Yoon Eun-hye posted an Instagram story on Tuesday morning with the message, “Everybody, please vote today,” accompanied by a photo taken after casting her ballot. She was careful to avoid any visual elements that could be misinterpreted as a political endorsement. Dressed in achromatic tones, Yoon even covered her hand, which was pointing toward the polling station banners, with emojis —a subtle but deliberate move to avoid signaling support for any particular candidate or party.As in past elections, many public figures are sharing "proof shots" to promote voter turnout. But this time, a clear trend has emerged: muted colors, minimal gestures, and a conscious effort to avoid even the appearance of partisanship. The shift appears to reflect heightened public scrutiny following recent controversies over perceived political signaling by celebrities, prompted by K-pop star Karina of girl group Aespa.Other public figures seem to be taking note. Actress Byun Jung-soo urged followers on social media not to treat election day as just another holiday, writing, “Don’t skip it just because it feels like a hassle.” Columnist Kwak Jung-eun posted a photo of a voting stamp on the back of her hand around 6 a.m., a subtle gesture intended to inspire early turnout without controversy. Celebrities including Park Bo-young, Kim So-hyun, Lee Eun-mi, and Sunmi also posted that they had voted, sharing calm, unembellished images—no V-signs, no thumbs-up, and certainly no politically loaded colors.A similar trend was evident during the early voting period. BTS member J-Hope appeared in a selfie on March 29 wearing a black T-shirt, hat, and mask outside an early voting site. IU posted a photo of her voting certification in a neutral gray outfit. Actress Kim Go-eun uploaded a shot of the polling center sign, while Han Ye-ri kept her post in black and white. Actor Lee Je-hoon, attending a press event for his film Big Deal, folded his hands quietly rather than posing with any expressive gestures.In recent years, political sensitivity on social media has intensified for public figures. Rapper Beenzino faced backlash for wearing a red outfit during election season. Karina sparked fierce debate last month after posting a photo of herself wearing a red jacket with the number "2"—a color and number closely associated with a specific political party. She later issued a public apology, vowing to be more careful with her posts. Others have intentionally worn red or blue, colors symbolic of Korea’s two major parties, to signal their political leanings, sparking both support and criticism.이호재기자 hoho@donga.com