Calm response averts disaster on Subway Line 5

A man in his 60s started a fire on Seoul Subway Line Five, prompting the evacuation of around 420 passengers. The situation had the potential to become a major disaster, reminiscent of the 2003 Daegu subway fire that claimed 192 lives, but was prevented thanks to the calm response of the train operator, passengers, and fire safety infrastructure in place.According to police and fire authorities on Sunday, the fire broke out around 8:43 a.m. on Saturday in the fourth car of a train bound for Macheon, traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. When the fire started, the train operator stopped the train and, together with passengers, used onboard fire extinguishers to put out the flames. Approximately 420 passengers were safely evacuated from the train through the tunnel with the guidance of station staff.About an hour after the incident, at 9:45 a.m., police arrested 68-year-old Mr. Won at the scene for starting the fire. He had brought a container of thinner onboard, poured it on the floor, and used a torch to ignite clothing and other items. During police questioning, Mr. Won stated that he committed the act out of anger over the outcome of his divorce case. Authorities plan to request a formal arrest warrant as early as today.소설희 기자 facthee@donga.com