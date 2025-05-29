Samsung, Johns Hopkins develop refrigerant-free cooling tech

Samsung Electronics has taken a major step toward commercializing next-generation refrigerant-free refrigerators through a research partnership with Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.On Wednesday, Samsung announced the publication of a joint study titled Nano-Engineered Thin-Film Thermoelectric Materials Enable Practical Solid-State Refrigeration, highlighting advances in solid-state cooling.The research focuses on the Peltier effect, a phenomenon in which an electric current applied to a semiconductor creates a temperature gradient, cooling one side while heating the other. This approach provides an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vapor compression systems, which rely on refrigerants that emit greenhouse gases.Samsung and Johns Hopkins developed a high-efficiency thin-film Peltier device using advanced nano-engineering. The technology marks a significant improvement in cooling performance and energy efficiency, potentially exceeding the capabilities of current systems.Samsung Electronics said the breakthrough demonstrates the practical viability of solid-state refrigeration and paves the way for future commercial applications.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com