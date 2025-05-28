Street Woman Fighter returns with global dance crews

Mnet’s popular dance survival series Street Woman Fighter is back for a third season, this time with an international twist. Titled World of Street Woman Fighter, the new season features six teams from five countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.At a press conference in Seoul’s Gangnam District on May 27, members of the Korean team BUMSUP—Gabee, Noze, Leejung, Rihey, Lip J, Monika, Aiki, Honey J, and Choi Hyo-jin—described the show as an emotional journey that captures the challenges and triumphs of the competing crews. Dancer Gabee called it “a show that will ignite your dopamine,” while Honey J emphasized its strong narrative focus.Originally launched in 2021, Street Woman Fighter quickly gained widespread acclaim. This season builds on that success by featuring international crews, including AG SQUAD from Australia, MOTIV from the U.S., OSAKA Ojo Gang and RHTokyo from Japan, and Royal Family from New Zealand. Producer Choi Jung-nam explained that about 80 percent of the dialogue is in English and Japanese, giving the show a distinct international film feel.Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment producer and judge on the show, praised the program for bringing together some of the world’s best dancers. “Dance has always been what speaks to me most instinctively,” he said. Co-judge Mike Song called the series “a rare chance to witness legendary dancers battle it out,” describing it as a truly unique experience.One standout participant, Monika, joined the competition while pregnant and did not perform on stage. She served as an emotional pillar for her team, sharing, “It’s been 50 days since I gave birth. At first, I was disappointed not to battle, but as the competition progressed, I felt relieved. It was that intense.”The series has influenced dance trends in South Korea, with songs such as “Hey Mama” and “New Thing” going viral through challenges inspired by the show. Director Choi expressed confidence that the new season will continue this trend, introducing fresh tracks that will become part of future dance challenges.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com