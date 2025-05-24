Korean table tennis duo wins bronze at World Championships

Shin Yu-bin, 21, the star of South Korea’s women’s table tennis team, has secured a bronze medal at the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships, showcasing excellent chemistry with her new doubles partner, Yoo Han-na, 23.On Thursday in Doha, Qatar, Shin and Yoo upset the world’s top-ranked Japanese pair, Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi, with a 3-1 victory in the women’s doubles quarterfinal. Advancing to the semifinals guarantees at least a bronze, as the tournament does not hold a third-place playoff.Their victory over the No. 1 seeds underscores Yoo’s successful step into the role left by Shin’s former partner, Jeon Ji-hee, who retired last year. The Shin-Jeon duo had been hailed as a “dream team,” winning gold in women’s doubles at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and bronze in the women’s team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shin and Yoo began their partnership in March.After clinching the medal, Yoo said, “It still feels unreal that we’ve won. The tournament isn’t over yet, but I think I’ve done well stepping into Ji-hee unnie’s shoes.” The women’s doubles semifinals are set for Saturday.Shin and Yoo had previously teamed up as junior national players, achieving notable results. Their senior-level reunion in March at the WTT Star Contender Chennai tournament resulted in a runner-up finish in women’s doubles, signaling strong potential for the pair.조영우 jero@donga.com