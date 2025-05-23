Israeli Embassy staff killed in Washington terror attack

Two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C., who were engaged to be married, were shot and killed Wednesday night in what U.S. and Israeli officials have called an anti-Semitic terrorist attack.The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was taken into custody at the scene. Witnesses said he shouted “Free Palestine” as he was apprehended.The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown Washington, according to CNN and other media outlets. At the time, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) was hosting a networking event for young Jewish professionals at the museum. Authorities said Rodriguez approached four individuals leaving the event and opened fire on two of them.Both victims were staffers at the Israeli Embassy and were engaged to be married. “The male victim had bought a ring this week in Jerusalem to propose to his fiancée, who also died,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter. “They were a truly beautiful couple.”U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Truth Social, writing, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”Investigators believe Rodriguez acted alone. Local law enforcement noted he had been loitering near the museum in the hours before the shooting. The FBI has characterized the incident as “targeted violence.”“I am confident that the U.S. will take strong measures against those responsible for anti-Semitic crimes,” said Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.김윤진기자 kyj@donga.com