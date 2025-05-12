Seven candidates launch campaigns for presidential race

The official 22-day campaign for South Korea’s 21st presidential election began at midnight on May 12. Seven candidates, including Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP), and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, have registered with the National Election Commission and will campaign until June 2, the day before the election.Lee Jae-myung launched his campaign at 10 a.m. on May 12 in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The location, chosen to honor the "Revolution of Light" during the political turmoil surrounding his impeachment, emphasized his commitment to “ending insurrection.” Democratic Party spokesperson Cho Seung-rae explained, “Gwanghwamun symbolizes the Revolution of Light. This moment reaffirms our resolve to reflect the people’s desire to overcome unrest.” Lee’s campaign will continue with stops in Pangyo, Dongtan, and Daejeon, where he will advocate for economic growth through initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and science and technology.Kim Moon-soo will begin his campaign in Busan. Following internal party strife over his candidacy, Kim is expected to deliver a message of unity and reconciliation. A spokesperson for his campaign said, “Kim will express gratitude to party members who supported him during the ‘party member revolution’ and emphasize the need for unity within the party.”Lee Jun-seok will start his campaign at midnight with a visit to the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in South Jeolla Province. Highlighting his pledge to revitalize manufacturing in the Yeongnam and Honam regions, Lee chose Yeosu—often referred to as South Korea’s “Rust Belt”—to symbolize his commitment to rejuvenating industrial zones. His first rally will take place later in the day at Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul.The National Election Commission confirmed that all seven candidates are officially registered for the race. Lee Jae-myung has been assigned No. 1, followed by Kim Moon-soo at No. 2 and Lee Jun-seok at No. 3.Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com