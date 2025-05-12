Han Duck-soo exits presidential race after party vote



Han Duck-soo, former prime minister of South Korea, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on May 11, following a People Power Party (PPP) vote that rejected efforts to replace him. Han, who had only launched his campaign nine days earlier after resigning as acting president, said he took the support and criticism he received seriously. “I deeply reflect on all the encouragement and feedback given to me,” he stated.



Han, once viewed as a promising candidate with vast government experience, had been considered by many as a strong alternative in a field lacking a competitive conservative option. His platform, which included proposals for constitutional amendments to shorten the presidential term, initially garnered support among conservative voters. However, his decision to leave his acting presidential role during crucial South Korea-U.S. trade negotiations and a transitional period under the new government sparked increasing doubts about his leadership. Critics questioned whether it was appropriate for him to step away from such responsibilities at a critical time.



His campaign faced additional complications during unification talks with fellow PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo. Although Han promised quick collaboration, his demands for unity faced resistance, especially as he entered the race without going through the primary process. Many saw his request for a merger as an attempt to benefit from others’ successes without earning his own. Moreover, Han struggled to assert strong political leadership during the discussions, which likely contributed to his loss of support within the party.



Despite his cautious political approach in the past, including his unprecedented nominations of judicial candidates earlier this year, Han’s presidential bid ultimately faltered. His withdrawal leaves a stain on his 50-year public career, overshadowing his earlier accomplishments and leading to significant criticism for his misjudgment.

