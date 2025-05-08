Survey: 7 in 10 South Koreans believe world unfair

Seven in 10 South Koreans believe the world is unfair, with frustration growing among those who hold this view, a recent survey reveals. Conducted by Seoul National University's School of Public Health, the study sheds light on how political corruption, government cover-ups, and societal inequalities are fueling public discontent across the nation.The survey, conducted last month, revealed that 69.5% of respondents disagreed with the statement, "The world is basically fair." Meanwhile, 64% rejected the idea that people will ultimately be compensated for enduring unfairness. Researchers noted a significant correlation: the more respondents believed the world was unfair, the higher their frustration levels were.The survey also found that the anger had intensified since the December 3 martial law. The top sources of frustration were "corruption and cover-ups by government branches" and "immorality and corruption in politics and political parties." These issues were also prominent in last year’s survey, although this time, media distortion and biased reporting were less frequently cited.Generational differences were also evident in the survey. Those in their 30s reported the highest levels of frustration, with 17.4% expressing strong anger, compared to just 9.5% of those over 60. Professor Yoo Myeong-sun of Seoul National University explained that people in their 30s, as they enter the workforce, feel more powerless to change the social structures that affect their lives.박경민 기자 mean@donga.com