Korea sees brain drain of foreign graduates. April. 21, 2025 07:39. .

A total of 17,673 students earned doctoral degrees from South Korean universities last year, and 23.9 percent, or 4,224 of them, were foreign nationals. This is more than double the proportion from a decade ago, when the share of foreigners barely exceeded 10 percent.



As domestic graduate programs expanded, international students increasingly filled the seats. More than 1,000 foreign nationals now earn doctorates yearly in science and engineering fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology. Many are highly capable scholars who publish an average of two papers in international SCI-indexed journals before graduation. After completing their degrees, about half return to their home countries or move to the United States or Europe for employment or further research. Only the other half remain in Korea, usually at universities or research institutes, and even they tend to leave after some time.



Why do so few stay in Korea? Foreign graduates must convert their D-2 student visa into another type, such as the E-7 visa for professional activities or the F-2 visa for long-term residency, in order to remain in the country. As of 2023, Korea had 152,094 international students, but only 576 obtained an E-7 visa. The requirements for this transition are considered highly restrictive.



Average income is another issue. Among Korean nationals with doctoral degrees in science and engineering, 44 percent earn over 50 million won annually. In contrast, 30 percent of foreign Ph.D. holders earn less than 20 million won, and only 12 percent make more than 50 million won. Many foreign graduates take on non-tenure-track roles such as postdoctoral fellowships or research positions, which offer fewer promotion opportunities and limited access to research funding. These factors also drive them to leave.



As Korea’s school-age population declines due to low birth rates, the need to secure highly skilled talent continues to grow. While developing domestic talent is essential, the country must also adopt strategies to attract and retain global talent. The government recently proposed a “Top Tier” visa as a solution. However, the eligibility criteria are high, requiring degrees from the top 100 global universities and work experience at the top 500 global companies or world-renowned research institutions. Whether individuals with such credentials will choose to stay in Korea remains uncertain.



More practical policies are needed. Korea should ease visa rules to retain the 1,000-plus foreign science and engineering Ph.D.s it produces yearly. Since foreign nationals have limited access to domestic job information, the government may support their employment by creating a dedicated talent pool. In the long term, establishing an agency to assist international students with job placement and settlement may also be necessary. These efforts are essential to retain the highly skilled individuals nurtured through Korean scholarships and education.



According to the IMD in Switzerland, South Korea’s ranking in the Brain Drain Index fell from 24th in 2021 to 30th in 2023. The Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology projects a shortfall of 10,685 master’s and doctoral-level professionals in five key growth industries, including secondary batteries, by 2032. Over the past decade, the number of foreign professionals residing in South Korea has stagnated at around 40,000 to 50,000. This trend reflects the reality that most top talent who enter Korea eventually leave. It is time for bold and effective measures to help them stay.



