Man United asks McIlroy to share Masters luck. April. 18, 2025 07:34. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

"Congratulations on winning the Masters. We would love for you to bring the trophy to our home stadium.”



Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, 40, extended a public invitation on April 17 via the club’s social media to Rory McIlroy, 36, the newly crowned Masters champion. McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, secured his long-awaited first Masters title on April 14 after 17 attempts, completing the prestigious career Grand Slam with victories at all four major tournaments on the PGA Tour.



Amorim praised McIlroy’s remarkable achievement: "You did something many thought was impossible. We hope you can visit our stadium and pass on your energy at this pivotal moment for our team.” Manchester United holds the record for the most top-tier English league titles with 20, but the club has been struggling this season and currently ranks 14th out of 20 Premier League teams.



McIlroy is known to be a passionate Manchester United supporter. After winning the Open Championship in 2014, he visited Old Trafford with the Claret Jug, the tournament’s signature silver trophy shaped like a pitcher, and received a warm welcome. At the time, he said, “I grew up idolizing United and used to train in the backyard pretending I was a footballer. Then I realized I was better at golf than soccer.”



Following his latest victory at Augusta, McIlroy was asked in a press conference whether he planned to visit Old Trafford wearing the green jacket. He replied, “I’d love to visit Old Trafford and inspire United to play better.”



