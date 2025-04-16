Hyundai hires ex-Rep. Ferguson to lead D.C. office. April. 16, 2025 07:29. by 김형민기자 kalssam35@donga.com.

As trade negotiations intensify between the Trump administration 2.0 and major global economies, Hyundai Motor Group has named former U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson to lead its Washington office in a move aimed at bolstering the automaker’s influence in U.S. policymaking.



The South Korean automaker said Tuesday that Ferguson, a Republican who represented Georgia’s 3rd District from 2017 to 2024, will take on the role beginning May 1. He will serve as Hyundai’s chief liaison to the U.S. government, including Congress, overseeing policy matters related to the automotive sector as well as emerging industries such as robotics and urban air mobility.



Ferguson was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump’s efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing, create jobs and implement tax reform. He also supported legislation to strengthen the country’s industrial base and publicly backed Trump’s legal challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.



His ties to Georgia—a key state for Hyundai that hosts the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and a Kia manufacturing facility—were also a factor in his selection, the company said.



The appointment is part of Hyundai’s broader push to deepen its political engagement in the United States. In November, the company promoted Sung Kim, a former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and current Hyundai adviser, to the role of president. It also elevated José Muñoz, its global chief operating officer and a longtime expert in the North American market, to be its first non-Korean CEO.



“Ferguson’s appointment will enhance communication with the U.S. government and enable agile responses to policy changes,” a Hyundai spokesperson said.



