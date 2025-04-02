Constitutional Court to rule on Pres. Yoon’s impeachment on April 4. April. 02, 2025 07:57. by 김자현기자, 김준일기자 zion37@donga.com.

The Constitutional Court of South Korea announced on Tuesday that it will deliver its ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol at 11 a.m. on April 4. The decision will come 111 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion on December 14, 2024, and 38 days after the final hearing was held on February 25, 2025. The ruling, which marks the longest deliberation period in South Korea’s presidential impeachment history, will be broadcast live.



The Court said in an official notice that the pronouncement will take place in its grand chamber. Justices reportedly convened for a 30-minute conference Monday morning to finalize the date. Notifications were sent to both the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon’s legal team via electronic and phone communications, with the press subsequently informed.



Reactions from both ruling and opposition parties welcomed the announcement. Kwon Young-se, chair of the People Power Party’s emergency response committee, told reporters, “It’s a relief that the Constitutional Court has finally set a date, helping to resolve the ongoing constitutional uncertainty. The opposition must respect whatever verdict is handed down.” Democratic Party of Korea Floor Leader Park Chan-dae, speaking at a press conference outside the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Jongno-gu, Seoul, said, “It is a relief that the Constitutional Court will finally deliver a ruling on April 4. The only just outcome that can end this rebellion is the removal of Yoon, the leader of this attempted insurrection.”



한국어