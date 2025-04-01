Seoul City offers pet-friendly amenities. April. 01, 2025 07:48. by 송진호 jino@donga.com.

The pet-friendly campsite run by Seoul’s Mapo District reopens on April 1 after a winter renovation at Nanji Hangang Park. Designed to feel like a nature getaway within the city, the campsite allows people to enjoy the outdoors with their pets. Located just 50 meters from the Han River and next to the park’s water play area, the facility spans 2,863 square meters with each camping space measuring 3.5 meters by 3.5 meters.



On reopening day, staff were busy with final preparations, including cleaning and installing signs to welcome visitors. The site originally opened last September and has been closed since mid-December for upgrades. Major improvements include larger tents, new playground equipment suitable even for large dogs, a paw-washing station, and photo zones. While the campsite was directly managed by the district last year, this year it will be operated by a pet care expert who works as a groomer and dog show handler. “This change was made to better handle unexpected situations that might arise from pet activity,” a district official explained.



At the center of the campsite is a playground with leveled asphalt for dogs to run freely, decorated with dog-themed artwork. For safety, medium and small dogs are separated from large dogs. The site is also equipped with pet-friendly amenities such as drinking stations, showers, and drying rooms for dogs and their owners.



The pet campsite is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Mondays and public holidays. Reservations can be made through the Seoul Public Service Reservation website (yeyak.seoul.go.kr). The picnic area and playground can be used without a reservation. Tent and deck areas each cost 5,000 won per day, with additional charges for tables or mats.



Other districts in Seoul are also launching programs for pet owners. In Jung-gu, for example, a mobile “Dog Healing School” will be held on March 19. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ssamsi Park in Namsan Town Apartments and the nearby Namsan forest trail, dog owners can attend hands-on classes covering behavior correction, walking etiquette, and health consultations—all aimed at addressing common pet-related concerns.



