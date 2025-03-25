Wildfire spreads out of control in Yeongnam region. March. 25, 2025 07:33. by 산청=도영진 기자, 의성=장영훈 기자 0jin2@donga.com.

A wildfire that broke out in the Yeongnam region remains uncontained on its fourth day as of Monday. Forest areas equivalent to the size of 12,475 soccer fields have been affected, and evacuation orders have been issued for both residents and firefighters as strong winds continue to spread the flames in some areas. The damage is expected to worsen with no rain forecast through the 27th.



According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ), as of 9 a.m. on Monday, firefighting efforts were underway at four locations dealing with medium- to large-scale wildfires: Sancheong and Gimhae in South Gyeongsang Province, Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju in Ulsan. By then, the affected forest area had reached 8,700 hectares—an increase of 912 hectares compared to the previous day’s total of 7,788 hectares. A total of 2,742 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, and 162 buildings, including homes and temples, have sustained damage.



Initially, the wildfires were most intense in Sancheong, but by Monday, the situation in Uiseong had become more severe. The wildfire in Uiseong has been burning for three consecutive days, with the affected area expanding to 6,861 hectares—an increase of 780 hectares from the previous day. In a disaster alert sent at 2:34 p.m. on the 24th, Uiseong County authorities ordered, “Firefighters currently in the mountains must evacuate to a safe location.” The fire continues to spread, driven by strong winds exceeding 15 meters per second, and the containment rate remains at 71 percent. The blaze also ignited a building at the Jumgok service area along the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway heading toward Yeongdeok.



The wildfire in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County, which began on the 21st, spread to Okjong-myeon in Hadong County—over 11 kilometers away—driven by strong winds. The affected area expanded to 1,502 hectares, while the containment rate remained at 68 percent. In Ulju-gun, a wildfire that broke out on the 22nd saw a containment rate of just 66 percent. The damaged area also increased from 192 hectares the previous day to 394 hectares.



In Sicheon-myeon, a wildfire response vehicle tipped over on a slope while en route to assist with resident evacuations, injuring two firefighters.



Authorities investigating the cause of the wildfires are working to identify those responsible for the incidents in Ulju and Uiseong. The Special Judicial Police Officer in Ulju County has charged a man in his 60s, while the Special Judicial Police Officer in Uiseong County has charged a man in his 50s with violating the Forest Protection Act. The man in Ulju is suspected of igniting the wildfire while welding, when sparks flew from a farmhouse at night. The man in Uiseong is suspected of starting the fire while tending to a grave at the top of a mountain during the night.



