S. Korean women’s curling team fails to obtain bronze

South Korea’s women’s curling team, Gyeonggi Province (skipped by Gim Eun-ji), failed to secure a medal at the World Women's Curling Championship held on home ice.



At 10 a.m. on March 23, Team Gyeonggi lost 4–9 to China (skipped by Wang Rui) in the bronze medal match at the Uijeongbu Ice Rink during the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championship. The Korean squad, which claimed bronze last year, had aimed for its first-ever gold on home soil but fell short after losing to Canada (skipped by Rachel Homan) in the semifinals on March 22, followed by the loss to China. Last month, Gyeonggi Province defeated Team Wang Rui 7–2 in the final of the 2025 Harbin Winter Asian Games.



Although Korea missed out on back-to-back world championship medals, it secured a spot at the 2026 Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics. This marks the country's fourth consecutive Olympic appearance since the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014. According to the World Curling Federation, Olympic berths are awarded to the top seven teams (excluding the host nation) based on combined results from the past two world championships. Korea has ranked third overall, excluding host nation Italy.



