Trump, Putin agree to partial ceasefire in Ukraine war. March. 20, 2025 08:18. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 90-minute phone call on the 18th (local time) and agreed on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the "energy and infrastructure sectors." Under this agreement, both nations must cease attacks on each other’s energy and infrastructure facilities. This marks the first partial ceasefire agreement since the Ukraine war began 1,118 days ago on February 24, 2022, a development seen as significant.



However, shortly after the agreement, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine, raising concerns that the ceasefire overwhelmingly favors Moscow. Many experts believe that this partial truce does not necessarily pave the way for a complete ceasefire or an eventual peace settlement. According to The New York Times, some officials within Trump’s second administration are also wary that Putin may use this agreement as a stalling tactic. The White House lauded the move, stating that "the two leaders have taken the first step toward peace."



Nevertheless, limiting the ceasefire to the energy and infrastructure sectors appears to benefit Russia far more. Ukraine, significantly weaker in military power, has suffered extensive damage to its energy facilities and infrastructure. Moreover, the discussion did not include the return of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Moscow also opposes Ukraine’s NATO membership and the deployment of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russia’s continued drone attacks, stating that "Putin has effectively rejected a full ceasefire proposal."



한국어