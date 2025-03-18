Trump to speak with Putin on March 18. March. 18, 2025 07:45. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 (local time) to discuss potential resolutions to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The call draws attention to whether Putin, who previously disregarded the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on a 30-day ceasefire, will show a more positive stance toward a truce or a peace deal. Meanwhile, Russian forces have recently launched a series of offensives in Ukraine’s Kursk region, recapturing the strategic town of Suja. In response to the mounting challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reshuffled his military leadership in an effort to reinvigorate his country’s defense.



According to The Associated Press, on March 17, President Trump made the announcement while aboard Air Force One, returning from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to the White House. “We’ll see if there’s anything to announce by Tuesday (March 18). I plan to speak with President Putin that day,” Trump stated. “A lot has happened over the weekend. We want to see if we can end that war. Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I believe we have a very good opportunity.”



Trump also touched on potential agenda items for the Ukraine-Russia peace talks. “There are already discussions regarding the ‘division of certain assets’ between the two sides,” he said, adding that “territories and power plants are central to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.” Analysts believe the reference to power plants pertains to nuclear facilities in Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces. The AP noted that the upcoming phone call between the two leaders could mark a turning point in the conflict and provide Trump with another opportunity to realign U.S. foreign policy.



As the U.S. and Russia prepare for discussions on ending the war, Ukraine has reportedly lost control of most of its previously occupied territories in Russia’s Kursk region, which it had intended to use as leverage in negotiations. The Kyiv Independent reported that on March 16, Ukrainian forces posted a battlefield map on social media showing their complete withdrawal from Suja, effectively acknowledging their disadvantage. The AP further reported that Ukraine continues to struggle on its eastern front, particularly in the Donbas region.



In response to these setbacks, Ukraine has appointed Gen. Andriy Hnatov as its new chief of general staff, seeking to turn the tide in the ongoing conflict. On March 16, the Ukrainian presidential office announced on its website that President Zelensky had appointed Hnatov to lead the Ukrainian armed forces. Hnatov, known for playing a key role in recapturing the southern Kherson region from Russian forces, was previously assigned as an Eastern Front commander last year and most recently served as deputy chief of general staff. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov praised the appointment, stating on Facebook, “He has 27 years of military experience, having commanded a marine brigade, the Eastern Operational Command, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine. Change will continue, and we will make our military even stronger for victory.”



