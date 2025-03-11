Normalization of the abnormal. March. 11, 2025 07:38. .

Last September, the heat of August lingered, and this February brought January's harsh cold and snow. Even in March, February's chill persists. While we have yet to see how this summer unfolds, the pattern of extreme weather carrying over from the previous month suggests that the four seasons as we know them may be shifting by a month. This is the normalization of the abnormal.



The distinction between normal and abnormal is sometimes grounded in scientific evidence, but often it is shaped by customs and familiarity. In either case, people tend to fear and reject the abnormal. A prime example is a solar eclipse. Across both Eastern and Western civilizations, eclipses have historically been perceived as ominous events or divine warnings. In ancient Rome, soldiers staging a rebellion abruptly abandoned their cause and fled upon witnessing an eclipse. In some cases, wars were halted altogether.



While such instances might be considered positive outcomes of an eclipse, collective anxiety has, at times, turned people into aggressors, leading to the oppression of the weak or destructive behavior.



Surprisingly, humanity has understood for millennia that solar and lunar eclipses are mere astronomical phenomena. The ancient Greek mathematician Thales even predicted an eclipse by calculating its date. In Korea, both the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties had royal astronomers who could forecast eclipses in advance.



Nevertheless, governments throughout history have responded to eclipses not by educating the public on their scientific basis but by performing rituals, such as having the king personally conduct ceremonies or issuing royal proclamations urging self-reflection. While this could be seen as a political use of natural phenomena, it likely stemmed from the inability to dispel public fear through rational persuasion alone.



Collective fear and conviction, fueled by group selfishness, cannot be countered with science or logic. A doctor must diagnose the cause of symptoms, not just treat them. The same applies to social phenomena.



