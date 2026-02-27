Kim Jong Un reaffirms nuclear buildup

Kim Ju Ae, the 13-year-old daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, appeared at a military parade on Feb. 25 commemorating the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. State media released a series of photographs showing father and daughter standing side by side.According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Ju Ae attended the parade the previous day with her mother, Ri Sol Ju, and stood on the reviewing platform behind Kim Jong Un. Wearing a black leather coat reminiscent of her father’s attire, she was photographed descending the central staircase alongside him as he held the railing. In another image, Kim Jong Un appeared to lean toward her and gesture into the distance, as if offering an explanation.Ahead of the congress, attention had focused on whether Kim Ju Ae would receive an official title and whether the regime would formally signal a fourth-generation hereditary succession. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service recently told the National Assembly that she had entered what it termed the “designation stage” as a potential successor. North Korean media, however, made no reference to any formal position for her during the congress. Observers say this may be linked to her age, as 18 is understood to be the minimum required to join the Workers’ Party.The parade itself unfolded without the unveiling of new strategic assets such as intercontinental ballistic missiles and without displays of conventional military hardware, instead highlighting marching troops. It was the first time in 13 parades since the 70th anniversary of the Workers’ Party’s founding in October 2015 that no military equipment was presented.Kim Jong Un nevertheless reaffirmed his determination to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal. In a report reviewing the Ninth Party Congress sessions held on Feb. 20 and 21, he said North Korea has established a long-term plan to strengthen its nuclear capabilities year after year. He pledged to devote full efforts to increasing the number of nuclear weapons while broadening their operational means and deployment range. His comments suggest a drive to accelerate both warhead production and the development of more diverse delivery platforms.Kim also underscored that a new five-year national defense development plan would prioritize more powerful land- and sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile systems, along with specialized capabilities to strike enemy satellites, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Analysts view this as a signal that Pyongyang intends to pursue submarine-launched ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, as well as anti-satellite technologies such as interceptor missiles or laser-based weapons.In addition, Kim identified 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers, newly developed 240-millimeter rocket systems and tactical missile complexes as principal strike assets against South Korea. He said these platforms would be reinforced and deployed annually to increase both the density and endurance of what he described as concentrated firepower strikes aimed at the complete destruction of designated targets, thereby reinforcing a central pillar of deterrence.“These remarks amount to a warning that the North could devastate the South with rocket systems capable of carrying either nuclear or conventional warheads in the event of hostilities," a South Korean military official said. “Pyongyang is likely to intensify efforts to integrate its nuclear and conventional forces more closely while developing additional undisclosed weapons systems.”이윤태 기자 oldsport@donga.com