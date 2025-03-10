A glimpse into the history of pop music. March. 10, 2025 07:48. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

An exhibition showcasing memorabilia from legendary musicians who left a significant mark on popular music is currently being held in Seoul. The E-Land Museum’s 100 Great Musicians Vol.1 exhibition opened on Feb. 15 at Hyundai Department Store’s Trade Center branch in Gangnam, Seoul.



This exhibition features around 130 items from 67 musicians, including those listed in Rolling Stone’s 2011 rankings of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. “For the MZ generation, this exhibition offers a fresh and exciting musical experience, while for the middle-aged and older generations, it evokes nostalgia and cherished memories,” a representative from the E-Land Museum said.



The introductory section, America Queen, is dedicated to Taylor Swift's memorabilia. A guitar that Swift personally played is on display, placed at the center of a room adorned with red sequins, leaving a striking impression. Also exhibited are a signed CD of her fourth studio album RED and a signed tour program book, captivating visitors' attention.



The Diva section features memorabilia from the most influential female musicians in modern pop music. Designed like a showroom, the exhibition space showcases Madonna’s hairpiece, a belt worn by Britney Spears, and sunglasses worn by Lady Gaga in a music video. The exhibition also strategically places memorabilia from musicians linked by iconic moments in music history, such as Madonna and Spears, who shocked the world with their kiss performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.



Visitors can also relive some of the most iconic moments in popular music history. One highlight is the stage jacket Michael Jackson wore when he performed Billie Jean in 1983, introducing the world to the moonwalk. The exhibition also features a guitar owned by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. The final section, Grammy & BTS, showcases the stage outfits BTS wore during their Dynamite performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where they became the first Korean artists to perform at the prestigious event. The exhibition runs until May 11. The admission fee for adults is 15,000 won.



