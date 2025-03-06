"South Korea's tariffs four times higher despite U.S. security support" – Trump's looming 'tariff storm'. March. 06, 2025 07:37. .

In his first address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed, "South Korea's average tariffs are four times higher than those of the United States," adding, "We provide substantial military and other support to South Korea, yet this is happening. It's never fair to America." He also criticized the semiconductor law, which grants subsidies to companies investing in the U.S., calling it a "terrible law" and urging its repeal. Furthermore, Trump asserted that countries such as Japan and South Korea would each invest trillions of dollars in constructing the world's largest Alaska natural gas pipeline, presenting South Korea's investment as a foregone conclusion.



Trump's remarks indicate that he views South Korea as one of the major countries causing the U.S. to incur losses in foreign relations, necessitating correction. To President Trump, South Korea appears merely as a 'money machine.' Despite the South Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) enabling most goods to be traded tariff-free, he claimed a 'fourfold tariff' disparity. While this assertion is based on South Korea's average Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) tariff rate applied to World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries, it doesn't apply to the U.S., which has an FTA with South Korea. Nevertheless, he announced South Korea's energy investment in the U.S., which our government has just begun to consider, as if it were already decided.



What is particularly concerning is the mention of military support to South Korea alongside these issues. Previously, President Trump often cited European cases, stating that allies are worse than adversaries, but this time, he singled out South Korea. President Trump, who shocked European countries by halting military aid to Ukraine, causing them to capitulate, may now be turning his attention to Asia, raising questions about whether he is seeking a new target. Although South Korea is experiencing a leadership vacuum due to impeachment proceedings, it doesn't seem likely that he will grant an indefinite grace period.



Although not mentioned in this speech, demands for renegotiating defense cost-sharing will likely become an aggressive card against the alliance, tightening pressure on South Korea alongside tariff threats. The emphasis on strengthening South Korea's role, such as the transfer of wartime operational control, by Elbridge Colby, nominee for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and concerns about the sustainability of South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation due to South Korea's political situation, are noteworthy. Efforts to involve South Korea more deeply in countering China and reducing the role of U.S. Forces Korea in North Korean defense will soon materialize.



Just 43 days into his presidency, President Trump's 'America First' actions for national interests are relentless. He has revealed the image of a greedy and reckless empire, dismantling the liberal order that has been in place for the past 80 years and disregarding neighboring countries' territorial sovereignty. Even FTA partners and military allies are not exceptions. Nevertheless, America's value as a security and economic ally for us does not diminish. We must appeal to our existence as an attractive partner and prepare for the impending storm.



