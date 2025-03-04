'Progressives vs. conservatives' conflict deepens amid political exploitation. March. 04, 2025 07:42. .

The level of social conflict perceived by South Koreans last year was the highest since surveys began in 2018. The most severe conflict identified was the ideological divide between progressives and conservatives, surpassing regional or economic disparities in its impact on social cohesion. This resulted from the "Social Integration Survey" conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs between June and September last year, targeting 3,000 adults.



The average score for social conflict in South Korea has fluctuated over the years but rose for two consecutive years, reaching 2.93 in 2023 and 3.04 in 2024 on a four-point scale. The most severe conflict was between progressives and conservatives (3.52), far exceeding the conflicts between the Seoul metropolitan area and other regions (3.06), regular and non-regular workers (3.01), and labor and management (2.97). The deepening ideological divide signals a deviation from democracy’s fundamental principles of moderation and compromise.



The survey was conducted before President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 declaration of martial law. Amid intensifying ideological strife, the political landscape remained locked in extreme confrontation, while the president, who bears the responsibility of managing national affairs and mediating conflicts, exacerbated the situation by labeling his opponents as “anti-state forces,” ultimately leading to the martial law crisis. South Korean society has suffered extreme polarization in the three months of political turmoil following his impeachment proceedings. If the same survey had been conducted now, ideological conflict scores would likely have been even higher.



Despite this alarming trend, both ruling and opposition parties continue to exploit national division, prioritizing the mobilization of their supporters over national unity. At rallies held in downtown Seoul on March 1, both for and against the president’s impeachment, lawmakers from both camps took the lead in hurling inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech at their opponents. They even denounced key democratic institutions such as the Constitutional Court, fueling public distrust in the foundations of democracy. Now, even university campuses are embroiled in the impeachment debate, further deepening societal discord.



Rational moderates are silenced when ideological conflict permeates everyday life, and social tensions escalate. If this extreme polarization persists, the country may struggle to heal the wounds inflicted by martial law and achieve social integration even after the impeachment ruling. In an era of rapid geopolitical shifts, national crises are difficult to overcome even with a united front. Political leaders must recognize the gravity of their actions and stop exacerbating ideological strife, which threatens the very future of South Korean society.



한국어