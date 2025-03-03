Yang Hyun-joon scores two goals and one assist. March. 03, 2025 07:18. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Yang Hyun-joon (23, Celtic) delivered a remarkable performance ahead of South Korea's upcoming two international matches this month, scoring two goals and providing one assist.



On March 2, during an away match against St. Mirren at St. Mirren Park in Paisley, Scotland, part of the 2024–2025 Scottish Premiership season, Yang was substituted in the 65th minute with the score tied at 2-2. He then contributed to three attacking points, leading his team to a 5-2 victory.



Just three minutes after entering the pitch, Yang broke the deadlock with a header. He penetrated deep into the penalty box and connected with a cross from Reo Hatate, heading the ball into the net. In the 88th minute, he assisted Daizen Maeda for the team's fourth goal, and during stoppage time, he sealed the win with another header. Football statistics outlet 'FotMob' awarded Yang a rating of 9.1, naming him the Man of the Match.



Having scored his second league goal in the previous home game against Aberdeen, Yang has netted in two consecutive matches, bringing his league tally to four goals. This season, he has recorded four goals and three assists in the league. Including the Scottish Football Association (SFA) Cup and the UEFA Champions League, his season totals are five goals and six assists.



With this victory, league leader Celtic improved to 24 wins, three draws, and two losses (75 points), extending their lead over second-placed Rangers (59 points) to 16 points.



