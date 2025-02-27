President Yoon’s final statements drive political strife. February. 27, 2025 07:52. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

There are growing concerns that national division will intensify with President Yoon Suk Yeol refusing to accept the Constitutional Court's impeachment decision or deliver a message of national unity in his final statement in the impeachment trial. He blamed his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 on the opposition party and claimed that the attempt to impeach him as an act of civil war. Amid observations that the conflict surrounding the impeachment of President Yoon may intensify regardless of the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial decision due in mid-March, some criticize President Yoon's final statement for driving further national division.



"The major opposition parties and insurgency forces are exploiting trauma (of the martial law situation decades ago) to incite the people. If I return to office, I will first focus the second half of my term on promoting constitutional amendments and political reform for democracy to build a righteous country for future generations,” said President Yoon in his final statement at the Constitutional Court's final argument on Tuesday. Announcing plans to shorten the presidential term by pushing for a constitutional amendment if the impeachment is dismissed was geared to seek support from supporters. Some believe President Yoon will continue to seek support from his supporters in prison if the impeachment is approved.



“I believe the closing arguments were very positive and will appeal to the people. We hope that the impeachment will be dismissed,” said People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kwon Young-se said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the argument, saying that “trying to hide the truth is like trying to cover the sky with your hands. You will realize that distorting the truth changes nothing.”



With President Yoon's final statement heightening conflict for and against impeachment, political conflict is expected to intensify among the public as well. Anti-impeachment and pro-impeachment rallies will be held in various parts of the country, including Seoul's Gwanghwamun, on March 1. The ‘New Republic of Korea Round Table on Ending the Civil War and Protecting the Democratic Constitution,’ in which the ‘five opposition parties’ including the Democratic Party, are also planning to hold a joint rally in Gwanghwamun and call for the dismissal of President Yoon. At the rally, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and other political figures are expected to deliver a speech in person. Conservative groups are also announcing rallies such as prayer meetings.



