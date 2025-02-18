DeepSeek download blocked over transfer of personal data. February. 18, 2025 07:58. by 송진호기자 jino@donga.com.

South Korea has temporarily halted downloads of the Chinese generative AI app DeepSeek R1 after confirming that user data was transferred to ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, government officials said on the 17th.



The Personal Information Protection Commission said downloads via app markets—including Google Play and the App Store—were stopped at 6 p.m. on the 15th amid growing concerns over data leaks. The government recommended that DeepSeek suspend downloads and take remedial measures, a move the company accepted. This marks the first instance of the company's self-restricting usage while regulators worldwide have begun clamping down on the app. The Commission explained it had advised DeepSeek to temporarily halt downloads and improve its practices to prevent further issues. It added that on Jan. 31 it sent an inquiry to the company’s Chinese headquarters about its methods for collecting and processing personal data while launching its own review.



In its analysis of the DeepSeek app, the Commission found that user information had been transferred to other companies, including ByteDance. It did not specify which data were shared. Under current law, companies must disclose the process when sending user data to a third party—a requirement DeepSeek did not meet, according to the Commission. Authorities now must determine whether the transferred data includes personally identifiable information, such as users’ names and ages, and whether the third-party sharing or overseas transmission process complies with legal standards. The review also identified potential risks related to excessive data collection. Although new downloads have been suspended, users who downloaded or accessed the app can continue using DeepSeek, with officials urging caution when entering personal information.



Since its public debut on the 20th of last month, DeepSeek has sparked global controversy. U.S. cybersecurity firm Perut Security claimed its analysis uncovered hidden code that sends user information to China Mobile, a state-run telecom operator. Several countries, including Italy, have restricted the app’s use domestically, and the U.S. Department of Defense has blocked access to some networks.



