Speculation of Yoon’s resignation resurfaces over the ‘major decision’ - Yoon’s legal team strongly denies. February. 15, 2025 07:17. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

As President Yoon Suk-yeol’s legal team strongly opposes the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial against him, mentioning a possible “major decision,” some in political circles have begun speculating about the possibility of Yoon’s resignation. However, Yoon’s side has drawn a clear line, saying, “Resignation is not being considered,” while both the ruling and opposition parties interpret the situation differently to serve their own perspectives.



A member of Yoon’s legal team told the Dong-A Ilbo on Friday, “Resignation is out of the question,” dismissing the possibility outright. He added, “The ‘major decision’ includes two or three options, such as the collective resignation of the defense team, but resignation is not one of them.” Some within Yoon’s camp believe that the rumors of his resignation are part of a public opinion campaign by forces opposed to his return to office in case the impeachment trial is dismissed.



In response, the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) vehemently opposed any notion of resignation, calling it a “political maneuver.” During a leadership meeting, Kim Min-seok, the party’s senior supreme council member, said, “What exactly is this ‘major decision’ they are referring to? Are they seriously considering resignation?” He warned, “Don’t even dream of pulling off a resignation ploy to extend former presidential privileges temporarily.”



Meanwhile, cautious voices are emerging within the ruling party, suggesting that Yoon’s resignation might be necessary. Given that either a dismissal or confirmation of his impeachment could lead to severe national division and political turmoil, some argue that Yoon should preemptively announce his resignation before the Constitutional Court's ruling. They believe this could help prevent further division and provide a political solution.



There is also a strategic calculation behind this argument. If Yoon resigns, sympathy for him could rise, and anti-Lee Jae-myung sentiment could grow, potentially benefiting the ruling party’s candidate in an early presidential election. A ruling party official remarked, “If President Yoon announces his resignation, public sympathy for him will increase, and opposition to impeachment will intensify.”



