Chung Eui-sun meets with Donald Trump Jr. for 2 hours. February. 14, 2025 07:39.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun met with Donald Trump Jr. (48), the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, at a U.S. Professional Golf Association (PGA) tournament. The two reportedly chatted for about two hours while watching the game.



Chung met with Trump Jr. on Thursday (local time) at a sideline event of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour tournament held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, according to the automotive industry. During the event, Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, 18, played golf with golfer Rory McIlroy. Mr. Chung, representing the tournament's sponsors, reportedly watched the round with Mr. Trump Jr.



Trump Jr., whom Chung met, is considered a key figure in Trump's second administration. He is also believed to have played an essential role in the presidential election. President Trump mentioned him while thanking his family during a celebratory rally on January 19, the day before his inauguration. Additionally, Trump Jr. is considered influential in the administration, recommending Vice President J.D. Vance to President Trump.



The two are believed to have discussed the current U.S. government tariff policy and Hyundai Motor Group's investment progress in the country. Since 2022, Hyundai Motor Group has been ramping up its investments in the U.S., with plans totaling 26 trillion won. The White House has also highlighted Hyundai Steel's plans to build a steel plant in the U.S. to promote the government's 'universal tariff' policy, indicating that the two sides may strengthen their strategic cooperation.



