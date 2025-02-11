As vast as the sea, as bright as the stars, ‘Seo Hae-seong’. February. 11, 2025 07:41. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has been given a Korean name. Representatives from the ROK-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association and the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Friday (local time) to present Adm. Paparo with the Korean name Seo Hae-seong.



On Monday, the association explained that the name means "to be as vast as the sea and as bright as the stars." They further elaborated that the name symbolizes their hope that Adm. Paparo, like a shining star over the vast Indo-Pacific waters, will lead his forces to victory.



During the ceremony, the association and the foundation presented Adm. Paparo with a plaque bearing his new name in traditional calligraphy, as well as an honorary seventh-degree black belt in Taekwondo. Adm. Paparo expressed his gratitude and was deeply honored to receive a Korean name. He pledged to fully appreciate the profound meaning and value behind the name and the honorary Taekwondo rank.



The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation emphasized the importance of further strengthening the alliance and joint defense posture during Adm. Paparo's tenure. "Our alliance is stronger than ever. Let's go together!" Adm. Paparo declared in response, reaffirming the solidity of the U.S.-Korea alliance. The ROK-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association has a tradition of bestowing Korean names upon key U.S. military leaders, including former commanders of U.S. Forces Korea.



The names given to former commanders of U.S. Forces Korea include Vincent Brooks (Park Yoo-jong), Curtis Scaparrotti (Seo Han-taek), James Thurman (Seo Min-jae), Walter Sharp (Song Han-pil), and Robert Abrams (Woo Byung-soo). In 2022, the association also presented a Korean name to President Joe Biden via Kurt Campbell, then the White House National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific. Biden's Korean name was Bae Ji-seong.



