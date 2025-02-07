Tottenham's Yang Min-hyeok to return from QPR loan for preseason. February. 07, 2025 07:59. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Yang Min-hyeok, a 19-year-old South Korean currently on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers, is expected to return to the Premier League for pre-season training this summer.



Johan Lange, Tottenham’s technical director, confirmed the plan in an interview published on the club’s official website Wednesday. “Players who recently went out on loan, including Yang Min-hyeok, will return in the summer,” Lange said. “They will join pre-season training and compete (with the first-team squad),” hinting that there are no immediate plans to extend Yang’s loan spell. A key figure in shaping squad strategy in European football, the technical director oversees player acquisitions, transfers, and tactical development.



Yang joined Spurs last December but did not feature in a Premier League match before moving to QPR on loan on Jan. 30. “We felt it was best for young players to gain playing time,” Lange explained. “Several key players in our club’s history have developed through loan spells.”



Since arriving at QPR, Yang has made two consecutive substitute appearances, gradually adjusting to English football. While he has yet to register a goal or assist, he has shown goal-seeking intent and energy on the flanks. QPR CEO Christian Nourry expressed gratitude for the move, saying on the club’s website, “We appreciate Tottenham for allowing Yang to join our team.”



