Let's restore democracy in Korea. February. 07, 2025 07:48. .

Former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently on trial for alleged charges of heavy involvement in insurrection related to the December 3 martial law incident, referred to the individuals arrested in the violent protests at the Seoul Western District Court as “the 60 patriotic warriors of the Western District Court.” Kim also distributed money he had received while in detention to these individuals. Meanwhile, Kim Yong-won, a standing member of the National Human Rights Commission, posted on Facebook, saying, “If the Constitutional Court dares to impeach the president against the will of the sovereign people, then the people must smash the court to pieces, leaving no trace behind.”



President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of martial law shook the very foundation of South Korea’s hard-won democracy and the principle of separation of powers. He used the military, which is a state-controlled monopoly on force, to reject unfavorable election results and suppress a legislature dominated by the opposition party. Now, even the judiciary, tasked with judging this constitutional violation, is becoming a target of violent extremism. If such violence is tolerated, and if further incitement to violence is left unchecked, South Korea’s democracy risks becoming a victim of escalating chaos.



At the center of this turmoil is President Yoon. He now deflects responsibility, claiming that nothing actually happened and shifting blame onto the Minister of National Defense and military officers. In the courtroom, blatant denials and sophistry to deny his responsibility abound, while outside, his supporters justify conspiracies and irrational rhetoric under a black-and-white worldview of “I am right, and the opposition is the enemy.” It raises concerns that such dangerous movements might continue to undermine the legal process for restoring democracy and rally followers, leading to a broader crisis of defiance against legal authority.



한국어