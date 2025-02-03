Aircraft by Korean airline companies reach all-time high of 416 units. February. 03, 2025 09:08. by 한종호 jh@donga.com.

The number of aircraft owned by domestic airlines reached an all-time high of 416 last year, suggesting that growth, which had slowed down in the aftermath of the pandemic, is recovering.



According to the 'Aircraft Possession Status and Introduction Plan' data submitted by 12 domestic airlines through the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Aviation Association by Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the National Assembly, on Sunday, airlines had 374 passenger planes and 42 cargo planes as of end 2024, totaling 416 units. This was an increase of 23 from the end of 2023 (393 units) and is the largest number since 1977, when civil aircraft were registered for the first time in Korea.



The number of domestic aircraft exceeded 300 in 2015 and has steadily increased until 2019 (414). In the aftermath of the pandemic, however, it decreased to 389 units in 2020 and 366 units in 2021. Since then, the number has increasing again to 370 units in 2022.



Airline companies in Korea plan to introduce a total of 54 new aircraft this year and dispose of 38. The total number of aircraft that airlines will own by the end of this year will increase to 432.



