Lee to colocate presidential office with key aides

It was confirmed on Dec. 15 that President Lee Jae-myung, who is returning to Cheong Wa Dae, has decided to conduct his duties in a single building within the Yeomingwan complex that also houses the three senior chiefs at the presidential office. The decision is intended to break down the closed and segmented structure of Cheong Wa Dae by modeling the arrangement on the White House West Wing, where the president works in close proximity to key aides.According to the presidential office and other officials, President Lee’s office will be located in the same building as the offices of the chief of staff, the policy chief and the national security adviser. Until the Park Geun-hye administration, the presidential office was housed in the main building roughly 500 meters from Yeomingwan, the secretariat complex, a layout that drew criticism as a symbol of poor communication and authoritarian leadership. Under the Moon Jae-in administration, the presidential office was relocated to Yeomin Building 1. However, only the offices of the chief of staff, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs and the presidential secretariat were placed there. The policy office was assigned to Yeomin Building 2, while the national security office was located in Yeomin Building 3, leaving the three chiefs effectively dispersed across separate buildings.With the latest relocation, the president’s office and the offices of the three chiefs of staff will be housed in a single building, allowing President Lee to hold regular meetings with his top aides. At the White House West Wing, the Oval Office, Cabinet Room, vice president’s office, chief of staff’s office, press secretary’s office and Situation Room are all contained within one building.The Cheong Wa Dae main building is expected to be used primarily for hosting foreign leaders, including summits and major state events. A senior government official said the plan is to transform Cheong Wa Dae into a workspace where the president and aides collaborate closely.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com