Special prosecutor rules out first lady's involvement

It has emerged that shortly after the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, then-First Lady Kim Keon-hee angrily confronted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, telling him, "You ruined everything," as the two became embroiled in a heated argument.On Dec. 15, special prosecutor Jo Eun-suk, who is leading the insurrection probe, said at a briefing on the final investigation results that investigators had secured such testimony from an associate of Kim. He explained that while broadly questioning people close to Kim to determine whether she had prior knowledge of, or colluded with Yoon over, the declaration of martial law, investigators obtained testimony that the couple argued intensely at the time. According to the account, Kim said she had many plans in mind but that everything was undone by the declaration.To verify Kim's whereabouts on the day martial law was imposed, the special prosecutor also conducted extensive questioning of staff at a plastic surgery clinic she visited but found no evidence linking her to the declaration. Investigators confirmed that Kim remained at a clinic in Seoul's Gangnam district for three hours starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 last year. About one hour after she left the clinic, martial law was declared, and Kim was reported to have been at the presidential residence at the time. Based on the finding that Kim appeared to recognize the situation only after learning of the declaration, the special prosecutor said it concluded she likely did not know in advance that martial law would be imposed.Investigators also said they found no records showing that Kim met with, or exchanged calls or messages with, former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won. Noh had been identified as part of an alleged clandestine line accused of planning the declaration of martial law in advance with Yoon. Park, a deputy special counsel, said there was no evidence that Noh and Kim ever met. He added that investigators also found no indication that Kim attended gatherings with military officials at the presidential residence between August and November 2023, when military figures were alleged to have discussed imposing martial law.Park said that based on Telegram messages sent to figures such as former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, there were strong suspicions that Kim had been significantly involved in state affairs. He said the special prosecutor's team kept those allegations in mind while examining Kim's movements on the day martial law was declared. However, he added that investigators uncovered no evidence related to the declaration and that there was no evidence or testimony proving Kim's involvement.The special prosecutor acknowledged, however, that the legal risks surrounding Kim may have been one factor behind the declaration of martial law. Former President Yoon had felt burdened since the start of his administration by Kim's legal exposure, including the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, and those circumstances may have influenced the decision. Park said that while the Myung Tae-kyun risk and the luxury handbag investigation were not direct causes, they may have been reflected to some extent in determining the timing of the declaration.