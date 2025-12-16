Australia probes Islamic State links in Sydney attack

Australian investigators confirmed that the two perpetrators of the shooting during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in eastern Sydney on Dec. 14 were a father and son. Authorities are examining whether the suspects had links to the Islamic extremist group Islamic State or to Iran. Israel publicly criticized the Australian government, arguing that its failure to curb antisemitism contributed to the attack targeting Jews.According to the Associated Press and other media reports on Dec. 15, the death toll from the Bondi Beach shooting rose to 16. The victims include a 10-year-old girl and an 87-year-old man, as well as Alex Kleitman, a Holocaust survivor originally from Ukraine. Forty others were injured and remain hospitalized for treatment.The “citizen hero” who prevented further casualties by grappling with one of the attackers and seizing his gun has been identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, who operates a fruit shop in Sydney. He is known to be a Muslim originally from Syria. A father of two, he was shot in the arm and hand while subduing the suspect and is hospitalized after undergoing surgery.Police identified the gunmen as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son, Naveed Akram, 24. They were reported to be of Pakistani descent. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed was wounded and is being treated in hospital. Shortly after the attack, police discovered two improvised explosive devices in the suspects’ vehicle. No additional suspects have been identified so far.The civilian who prevented further casualties by grappling with one of the attackers and seizing his gun was identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, who runs a fruit shop in Sydney. He is a Muslim originally from Syria. A father of two, he was shot in the arm and hand while restraining the suspect and remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery.Police identified the gunmen as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son, Naveed Akram, 24, who are reported to be of Pakistani descent. Sajid was fatally shot by police at the scene, while Naveed was wounded and is receiving treatment in hospital. Shortly after the attack, police found two improvised explosive devices in the suspects’ vehicle. No other suspects have been identified.Israel has argued that the Australian government’s decision to recognize Palestine as a state has fueled antisemitism. In a speech on Dec. 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders remain silent. He added that the Australian government allowed it to grow and that the result was the horrific attack against Jews seen that day. U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying, “There was a horrible attack in Australia. It was clearly an antisemitic attack.”김보라 기자 purple@donga.com