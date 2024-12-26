‘Eagle fanatic’ drives recognition of the bald eagle as US national bird. December. 26, 2024 07:45. by 김윤진 기자 kyj@donga.com.

The bald eagle, a prominent symbol on U.S. dollar bills and military emblems, has officially been designated as the national bird of the United States. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law, formally recognizing the bald eagle's status.



The bald eagle, native to North America, was first adopted as part of the US national emblem in 1782 after the country declared independence on July 4, 1776. Since then, it has been widely used on US currency and the seals of the president and vice president. However, unlike the rose (national flower), oak tree (national tree), and American bison (national mammal), the bald eagle has never been officially designated as a national bird by Congress or the government.



This historic recognition is credited to Preston Cook, a 78-year-old bald eagle enthusiast who has dedicated his life to the bird. Cook began collecting bald eagle-related memorabilia in 1966 and discovered in 2010 that the bird had never been officially declared the national bird. His efforts played a pivotal role in bringing about this long-overdue designation.



