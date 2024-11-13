‘Super hawks’ take the helm in Trump’s 2nd-term administration. November. 13, 2024 07:57. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

It has been reported that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida) as Secretary of State and Rep. Michael Waltz (Florida) as National Security Advisor. The appointment of these two prominent Republican hardliners signals a shift toward stronger sanctions and military deterrence against China and North Korea, as well as increased pressure on allies, including South Korea, to bolster military contributions. These policies are set to become the core themes of Trump’s second-term approach to foreign policy and national security.



On Monday (local time), media such as the New York Times and CNN announced that Trump would nominate Senator Rubio as Secretary of State. The Wall Street Journal reported on the same day that Trump had offered Rep. Waltz the role of National Security Advisor.



Sen. Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who fled the communist revolution, would become the first Latino U.S. Secretary of State if confirmed. Serving as the administration’s chief of staff and fourth in line for presidential succession, his appointment marks a historic milestone. Rubio, who lost to President-elect Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, later endorsed him and has since been a prominent ally, even being considered as a vice-presidential candidate in this year’s election. Rep. Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret with Afghanistan deployment experience, is another key figure in Trump’s circle. Known as a "Trump loyalist," Waltz notably claimed election fraud following Trump’s 2020 defeat.



Marco Rubio and Michael Waltz are known as Republican hawks, strongly advocating for a hard-line approach against U.S. adversaries, including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Rubio, who has faced sanctions from the Chinese government, has consistently supported restrictions on investment in China, tighter technology regulations, and increased tariffs. During the 2019 U.S.- North Korea summit, Rubio referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “tyrant” and expressed deep skepticism about the prospects of North Korea's denuclearization, stating, “I do not believe that North Korea’s denuclearization will succeed, and I will not believe that in the future.”



Both figures are aligned with Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, including the suspension of aid to Ukraine. As such, Trump's second term may see heightened expectations for South Korea to increase its financial share of U.S. military costs and expand its role in countering China.



