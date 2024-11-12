‘Don’t expand the war in Ukraine,’ Trump tells Putin. November. 12, 2024 08:15. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Thursday (local time), the day after the U.S. presidential election, urging him not to “expand the war in Ukraine.” Trump, who had repeatedly promised to “end the Ukraine-Russia war within 24 hours” if elected, is believed to have used the call as an opportunity to discuss potential paths toward ending the conflict.



According to WP sources, Trump reminded Putin of the significant presence of the U.S. military in Europe. The two leaders reportedly discussed the restoration of peace in Europe, with Trump expressing a desire to continue conversations aimed at resolving the war as quickly as possible.



Sources said that a central point of the call was “territorial issues.” During a rally in late September, Trump suggested that “Ukraine should have given up some (territory)” and that “even the worst deal would have been better than what we have now.” This has led to speculation that Trump may have been referring to the idea of Ukraine ceding parts of its territory currently under Russian occupation. The Wall Street Journal also reported on Wednesday that some of Trump’s aides are discussing plans to delay Ukraine's NATO membership for at least 20 years and create a demilitarized zone, while maintaining the current front lines as a potential solution to the war.



