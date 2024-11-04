The Democratic Party holds a rally against Pres. Yoon. November. 04, 2024 07:51. by 안규영 기자, 이승우 기자 kyu0@donga.com.

“Let's bring the unjust anti-people power to justice with our own hands,” said Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, at a rally near Seoul Station on Saturday. The People’s Action Day event aimed to condemn First Lady Kim Keon Hee and President Yoon Suk Yeol for manipulating state affairs and demand a special prosecutor investigation. At the rally, the Democratic Party leadership went on the offensive, calling for ‘impeachment’ and ‘resignation’ and estimating an attendance of 300,000 people (while police estimated 20,000).



The Democratic Party is planning a nationwide public opinion campaign to oust President Yoon from power, with the possibility of his absence from a budget speech scheduled for the fourth. Han Dong-hoon, leader of the People Power Party, who has not issued a public response for three days following the revelation of a recorded phone call between President Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun, is also reported to have urged the presidential office, stating, “President Yoon should appear in person at the budget speech.”



In his speech at the outdoor rally, Lee Jae-myung used phrases such as “2016 candlelight revolution” and “judgment” to call for the de facto resignation of the administration. “Instead of a president elected by the people, irresponsible individuals are ruling the country, and irrationality, ignorance, and witchcraft are shaking the nation,” Lee said.



On Sunday, Han reportedly requested an explanation and reform measures from the presidential office to calm the situation. Regarding President Yoon's possible absence from the budget speech, he reportedly said, “The budget speech is not about a relationship with the opposition; it is a promise to the people,” and urged him to “reconsider (the plan).”



