Kim Ho-joong sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for hit-and-run case. October. 01, 2024 07:38.

The prosecution has sought a three years and six months prison sentence for trot singer Kim Ho-joong (33), who was brought to trial for a drunk driving hit-and-run accident.



At Kim’s final trial on Tuesday, held by Judge Choi Min-hye of the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution argued for the sentence, citing that Kim systematically obstructed justice and caused public outrage. The first trial is scheduled for November 13.



Kim was charged in May for driving in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, crashing into a taxi, fleeing the scene, and having his manager turn himself in on his behalf, under charges of dangerous driving resulting in death and aiding and abetting a criminal’s escape, as per the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Crimes.



A bail hearing was also held that day. On August 21, Kim’s defense requested bail, stating that his long-standing ankle pain had worsened and he was struggling to endure it. His attorney emphasized it was Kim’s first offense and argued that there was no risk of evidence destruction or flight, asking the court to allow Kim to be tried without detention. The court has not yet disclosed a decision on bail or its timing.



