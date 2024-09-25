Israel carpet bombs 1,600 targets in Lebanon. September. 25, 2024 07:45. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Israel launched widespread airstrikes across Lebanon, focusing on southern Lebanon, the stronghold of Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militant group. On Monday (local time), the strikes killed at least 492 people and injured 1,645. Among the casualties were 35 children and 58 women, with the number of seriously injured expected to rise. This represents the highest death toll in Lebanon since the 2006 "34-Day War" between Hezbollah and Israel, which saw 1,191 casualties.



While Israel has signaled plans to continue its assault, Hezbollah has declared its intent to "fight to the end," raising concerns that the conflict may escalate into a full-scale war. Israel's mention of a potential "ground troop deployment" has led many to believe that the operation aims to destroy Hezbollah entirely.



Dubbed ‘Operation Northern Arrows’ by the Israeli military, the airstrikes hit approximately 1,600 Hezbollah-related targets through 650 separate air raids across Lebanon. The Israeli government also warned Lebanese citizens via text to "evacuate to a safe place," signaling an escalation in the attacks.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday, "I promise to change the balance of power and security in the north," suggesting that Israel will continue expanding its strikes. IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari further stated, "We are ready for a ground invasion of Lebanon." In retaliation, Hezbollah fired 250 rockets and drones toward northern Israel, though the attacks caused minimal damage.



With the entire country in a state of war, several nations are taking action to evacuate their citizens. Following similar recommendations from the United States and China, Germany, Iran, and Qatar have decided to halt or extend the suspension of flights to Lebanon.



