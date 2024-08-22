Presidential Office mulls designating more 'public law organizations'. August. 22, 2024 07:43. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

It has been confirmed Wednesday that the Presidential Office is considering designating three additional public law organizations for veterans, including those for independence activists. The Presidential Office held its first-ever Liberation Day ceremony separately from the Heritage of Korean Independence due to controversy over the appointment of the director of the Independence Hall of Korea and the National Foundation Day. It is, apparently, seeking to increase the number of public law organizations in the independence sector, which has only one designated independence association. "The independence movement and independence are not entirely owned by the Heritage of Korean Independence alone," the Presidential Office said.



According to sources in The Dong-A Ilbo, the Presidential Office reportedly ordered the Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ministry to investigate the current status of public organizations that applied for additional designation as a public law organization for veterans and potential candidates for additional designation. Currently, there are a total of 17 public law organizations under the ministry (one related to independence, 10 related to patriotism, and six related to democracy).



Organizations that can be additionally designated as public law organizations are likely to be discussed in the independence field, such as the Patriotic Martyrs' Association, and the (1919) March 1st Movement Commemoration Association in other fields. Until now, these organizations have been demanding additional designation of public law organizations in the independence field, but no progress has been made on the grounds that the law needs to be revised. Despite the Presidential Office's policy, it will likely be difficult due to opposition parties because the designation of additional organizations requires revision of relevant laws such as the National Merit Organization Act.



Experts say that the additional designation of public law organizations in the independence sector could reduce the annual budget paid to the Heritage of Korean Independence. A key ruling party official told The Dong-A Ilbo over the phone that it is not desirable for an organization that has abandoned its duty of political neutrality to be granted an annual budget of 3 billion won (approximately 2.4 million U.S. dollars) and enjoy exclusive rights.



In response, the Heritage of Korean Independence claimed that it is absurd. "The l



Heritage of Korean Independence is the only public law organization recognized by the state among independence movement organizations, and the rest are corporations or voluntary organizations," a source from the Heritage of Korean Independence said in a phone call. "The comments made by the Presidential Office are very inappropriate."



