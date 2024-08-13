Pres. Yoon replaces defense minister and NSO chief. August. 13, 2024 08:12. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated Kim Yong-hyun, the director of the Presidential Security Service, as minister of National Defense. Additionally, he nominated current National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik as the director of the National Security Office, and National Security Office Chief Jang Ho-jin as the newly appointed special advisor for Foreign Affairs and Security. This marks the first reorganization of the foreign affairs and security team in eight months, following Director Jang’s appointment when former National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong transitioned to the role of Director of the National Intelligence Service in December last year.



During a briefing held at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok explained that Kim, who was the first director of the National Security Office under the current administration, was chosen for his deep understanding of the president’s defense strategies. A retired lieutenant general and former Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Operations Headquarters, Kim is known for his close ties to President Yoon, having been a senior to him at Chungam High School and playing a key role in the president's security policy during the election campaign.



Minister Shin, who has held his current position for just 10 months, was also selected to lead the National Security Office. Chief Secretary Jeong highlighted Shin’s extensive knowledge of current security issues, which made him the ideal candidate to ensure continuity in national security efforts.



Jang Ho-jin, now nominated as the administration’s first Special Advisor for Foreign Affairs and Security, is tasked with addressing strategic challenges, particularly in economic security areas such as nuclear energy and defense.



President Yoon’s decision to reorganize the foreign affairs and security team is believed to have been influenced by the rapidly evolving global landscape and diplomatic challenges encountered at the NATO summit last month. The shift from diplomatic expertise to security specialization at the top of the National Security Office suggests a recalibration of priorities. However, the timing of Jang's replacement, just three months before the U.S. presidential election, has raised concerns among diplomats.



