Hillbillies are everywhere around us

The recent 'global IT crisis' on the 19th (local time) was a wake-up call reminiscent of the Y2K scare, highlighting the vulnerabilities of our hyper-connected society. A mistake by an American security company during a routine update caused widespread computer failures, disrupting daily life in hospitals, airports, and cafes. According to CNN, the economic loss from this incident is estimated to exceed $1 billion.



Interestingly, not all areas were equally affected. For example, while a rural supermarket in New Zealand experienced checkout issues, some regions faced fewer disruptions. Using primarily its own servers or domestic cloud services, South Korea suffered relatively minor damage. Similarly, the public transportation systems in major U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago continued to operate normally despite some disruptions in information systems.



The reason for these disparities was often ‘obsolescence.’ Older systems, not updated due to budget constraints, were unaffected because they weren't eligible for the problematic update. The San Francisco Transportation Department noted that its system isn't even connected to the Internet, highlighting a paradox where outdated technology sometimes protects against modern issues.



China and Russia also experienced minimal disruption, thanks to a form of 'decoupling.' The Chinese government had replaced foreign software with domestic alternatives after the U.S. imposed semiconductor export controls. Similarly, Russia, isolated from the international community due to the 2022 Ukraine conflict, focused on developing its own systems, turning Western sanctions into a relative advantage.



An article in The Economist last month, titled "Why Travel Guides Aren't Disappearing," highlighted the continued demand for physical travel books. The publication noted that in an era of digital dependency, people seek 'authenticity' and reliable tools that don't rely on the Internet, reflecting a broader desire for stability.



The resurgence of travel guides and the varied impact of the IT crisis suggest important lessons. While technological progress is necessary, it should not come at the cost of ignoring basic principles and preparedness. Rushing forward without considering potential pitfalls can lead to vulnerabilities, such as the metaphorical 'blue screen of death.' Being overly reliant on the latest technology without adequate safeguards can leave us ill-prepared for unforeseen challenges. Even if you try to address the issue hastily, it will only cause more problems.



