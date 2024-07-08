World is at risk with uncertainty on the US presidential election. July. 08, 2024 07:51. .

The aftermath of U.S. President Joe Biden's crushing defeat in the first televised presidential debate is more impactful than expected. There is growing pressure on President Biden from inside and outside the Democratic Party to voluntarily resign from the presidential candidacy. Though President Biden, determined to stay in the election, exerted all-out efforts to turn the situation around, suspicions arose that President Biden's family and staff had hidden his health condition.



Whether President Biden decides to drop out or continue despite the insults about his age, one thing is clear: the U.S. presidential election is facing unprecedented uncertainty. The calls for President Biden's resignation, citing the 1968 precedent, are a testament to the unique nature of this situation. Replacing a presidential candidate with less than four months to go is the first in the United States democratic history of 248 years.



The impact of President Biden will not be limited to the United States. With the Republican Party calling on power transfer, claiming that “replacing the presidential candidate means that President Biden is no longer capable of performing his duties as president.”, President Biden’s leadership has been impacted. Above all, it is concerning that America's global leadership is no longer discussed or verified. Former President Donald Trump's campaign announced that it would simplify the Republican Party's platform and policies to be released ahead of the presidential election, which contains the major presidential election promises of Trump, who was elected as a presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention. This is to block verification of Trump, whose candidacy has gained momentum during internal discord within the Democratic Party.



President Biden desperately accepted the unlimited debate proposed by former President Trump, but it is unclear whether a proper debate will take place even if the two candidates are seated together again. The public will be focused only on whether Biden’s comments are on track and how many lies Trump tells.



In past presidential TV debates, foreign affairs and security issues were the main topics of discussion in testing whether candidates were qualified. Ahead of the election, however, questions that have a significant impact on the world are being asked, such as whether former President Trump will pursue decoupling with China, what President Biden's vision is for ending the war in Ukraine, and how the US will respond to North Korea-Russia alliance, which may unlikely be answered.



“World order is eroded by hegemons who see the order they have built as a waste and weaken it,” wrote Randall Schweller, an American realist political scientist and professor at Ohio State University, pointed out in an article published on Foreign Affairs on July 1st (local time). The world is wary of the U.S. presidential election, which will be held amid two wars and close country ties between North Korea, China, Russia, and Iran, leading to greater chaos.



