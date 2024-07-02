Biden’s family urges him to keep fighting at Camp David. July. 02, 2024 08:10. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

The New York Times reported on Sunday (local time) that U.S. President Joe Biden’s family had a meeting and voiced that the president should remain in the presidential election. They rejected those calling for the president to step down as a presidential candidate after his defeat against former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate on Thursday. The leadership of the Democratic Party also tried to calm the voices calling for replacing the presidential candidate.



The New York Times quoted a source and reported that President Biden’s family gathered at Camp David, the presidential retreat, and urged him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite last week’s disastrous debate performance. The president and First Lady Jill Biden have been staying at Camp David with their family since Saturday after the president campaigned in North Carolina and attended a fundraising event in New York and New Jersey after the debate.



The leadership of the Democratic Party is resolutely standing by the president. Former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi dismissed any concerns following President Biden’s poor debate performance. Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, echoed a sentiment of resilience, stating that a setback is merely a setup for a comeback. James Clyburn, a prominent figure among black members of the party in the House of Representatives, also emphasized the need for the president to continue his presidential race. This united front from the party’s leadership serves as a clear rejection of the voices within the party calling for the president to step down.



Despite President Biden's firm stance on continuing in the race, a CBS poll released on Sunday revealed a significant public sentiment. A staggering 72 percent of Americans believe that the president should consider stepping aside.



