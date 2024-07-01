Jill Biden holds the key to Joe Biden’s resignation. July. 01, 2024 07:55. by 워싱턴=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

There is a growing chorus within the Democratic Party calling for U.S. President Joe Biden to step down as a presidential candidate following his crushing defeat in the recent presidential debate. President Biden, however, has dismissed any talk of resignation, continuing with his weekend campaign schedule. Yet, it is believed that his wife, Jill Biden, who has been a key figure in every major political decision, including his decision to run for re-election, holds the power to determine his future.



“President Biden will discuss the future of his re-election bid with his family at Camp David, the presidential villa, on Saturday (local time)," NBC reported, citing multiple sources. After President Biden was overwhelmed by former President Donald Trump with a hoarse voice and gibberish answers for the entire 90 minutes in the first presidential debate held on Thursday, he is holding a family meeting amid calls for his resignation as a presidential candidate both inside and outside the Democratic Party.



“President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday (local time),” reported NBC. The family meeting is held after the first round of televised presidential debate held on Thursday, with the president speaking in a hoarse voice and stumbling on his words, missing opportunities to attack Trump and raising voices of concern within the Democratic Party.



In a fund-raising event held in New York on Friday, President Biden called on three Democrats, commenting “there was no way out,” promising to win in the presidential election.



However, actions to call for President Biden’s resignation from the presidential candidacy have become more concrete. U.S. political media outlet Politico quoted multiple House Democrats saying, “House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should consider a joint effort to force President Biden to resign.”



There are speculations that the First Lady will play a pivotal role in President Biden's decision to resign. Attorney Joe Morgan, a major supporter of President Biden, told the New York Times that “Jill’s opinion is final and most important.” This potential influence of the First Lady in such a crucial decision makes the audience feel involved in the political process.



한국어