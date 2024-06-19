Accepting who I am. June. 19, 2024 07:58. .

Anxiety is not entirely negative. It helps us anticipate what's to come and prepare accordingly. Similarly, envy is not solely about negativity; it helps you identify your weaknesses and guides your growth. However, when these emotions become excessive, problems arise. Excessive anxiety can erode the soul, and excessive envy can lead to self-degradation. Pixar's new film "Inside Out 2" depicts incidents caused by emotions like anxiety and envy.



The film begins with changes occurring at the emotion control center of the protagonist, Riley, who is undergoing puberty. New moods such as Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment emerge. Then, those moods oust the old emotions, including Joy, taking control of the headquarters of Riley's brain. Anxiety, leading to newly-emerged emotions, suggests the key features of teenagers going through puberty. Anxiety sends away Riley's old self, which makes her feel she is a good person. Instead, it brings a new self that makes her feel that she is not good enough. This sense of inferiority triggers Riley to overreact and behave recklessly while repeatedly telling herself, "I'm not good enough."



Even though the film portrays incidents happening inside an adolescent girl's mind, its story somewhat overlaps with the lives of Koreans. We achieved rapid and condensed industrial development while competing for better livelihoods and survival, and we still cannot break free from the inertia that keeps us competing fiercely. While it is commendable to work hard, it is also true that we should sometimes accept ourselves as we are and be more comfortable and satisfied with what we have. It seems essential now to grow mature enough to accept ourselves as we are rather than be swayed by emotions such as anxiety and envy.



